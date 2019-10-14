Zion Williamson scores 22 points in a Pelican win over the Spurs

When it comes to the Pelicans, Zion Williamson isn't flying under anything. Flying over things is more like it.
The Pelicans are 4-0 in the preseason after winning in San Antonio on Sunday, 123-114, with Williamson finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He’s shot 29 for 36 from the floor in his last three games, and is averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds on 71% shooting — all in about 27 minutes per game.
Williamson’s 22 points led seven New Orleans players in double figures on the way to beating San Antonio. Jrue Holiday scored 16 for the Pelicans, who overcame a 17-point deficit.
The Pelicans gave J.J. Redick the day off for rest.
