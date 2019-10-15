Another cold front coming Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The warm, humid and wet weather has returned but not for long. Another cold front will arrive on Wednesday. Until then expect an occasional passing shower or thunderstorm into Tuesday night.
Drier, breezy and cooler weather will build into the area on Wednesday. By Thursday highs will likely only reach the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.
More rain is possible over the weekend as the humidity and unseasonably warm weather again returns. An area of low pressure may form over the Gulf of Mexico and move in our general direction. Where that ends up will determine how wet Saturday will end up.
