Citadel Builders bringing in contractor who assessed Twin Towers after Sept. 11

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Citadel Builders, the company doing the work on the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street released a statement Monday night:
Citadel Builders would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Anthony Megrette, who was removed from the Hard Rock site this morning. Members of Anthony’s family arrived at the scene within hours of the accident and did not leave until they were informed that he had been identified. We pray that they will be able to draw on the strength they exhibited over the past 2 days to get through what will surely be a long grieving process.
Citadel Builders continues to work with New Orleans Unified Command on formulating the best possible path forward on securing the damaged crane towers at our Hard Rock site. In addition to the some of the world's top crane experts, we have retained Thornton Tomasetti, the New York based contractors who first assessed the Twin Towers after 9/11 to assist with our plans. We will continue to seek out the best possible advice available to secure the site and surrounding neighborhood
