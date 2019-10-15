Cold front coming Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front will move across the area on Wednesday. There is a good chance for rain and a few storms Wednesday morning as the front arrives. It will quickly turn breezy and drier behind the front by the afternoon hours.
Thursday and Friday look nice with a Fall feel. Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity.
Rapid changes are possible by Friday night as a warm front surges north along with low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico. This is being monitored for tropical development. A strong system is unlikely. The most likely impacts will be heavy downpours and gusty winds on Saturday. Conditions will likely improve on Sunday. It could be dry or possible just a few spotty storms but it will stay unseasonably warm and humid again.
Another cold front arrives early next week with more cool and dry weather.
