LSU QB Joe Burrow named National QB of the Week; jumped to top spot on ESPN Heisman Watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has received high accolades for his play in the Tigers’ win over the Florida Gators.
He has been named the Davey O’Brien Foundation’s National Quarterback of the Week. It is the second time this season he has earned the honor.
Burrow was 21-of-24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators in a 42-28 win. He completed 12 passes in a row during one stretch, which is the third-longest streak of consecutive completions by a quarterback in LSU history.
RELATED STORIES:
- Burrow named National QB of the Week
- Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Miss. St. Preview
- LSU’s Burrow, Stingley named SEC Players of the Week
- LSU soars in both college polls; up to No. 2 in AP Top 25, No. 3 in Coaches
- No. 5 LSU uses balanced offense, solid second half defense to roll past No. 7 Florida
- AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 2; Upset drops Georgia to No. 10
- Burrow’s 3 TDs lift No. 5 LSU over No. 7 Florida, 42-28
His performance against Florida also moved him to the top of the Heisman Watch list, according to ESPN.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts had held the No. 1 ranking all season prior to this week.
ESPN.com writers vote on candidates throughout the season.
Below is the top five:
- Joe Burrow, QB - LSU
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Alabama
- Jalen Hurts, QB - Oklahoma
- Jonathan Taylor, RB - Wisconsin
- Justin Fields, QB - Ohio State
According to LSU, Burrow is currently on pace to break every single-season passing record in school history. He already has 148 completions, 186 attempts, 2,157 passing yards, and 25 touchdowns. Those numbers are all the most for an LSU quarterback through six games.
Burrow is leading the No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the nation. The Tigers are averaging 52.5 points per game. They 34-of-34 in the red zone, which also ranks tops in college football. LSU is No. 2 in total offense with 561.0 yards per game.
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.