Family of Nancy Parker files suit against plane engine manufacturer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Attorneys for the husband of our beloved co-worker Nancy Parker filed a lawsuit in Civil District Court seeking damages for the August plane crash that killed Nancy and the pilot Franklin Augustus.
Nancy was working on a story and had gone up in Augustus’ stunt plane when the bi-plane went down shortly after takeoff in New Orleans East.
The lawsuit, on behalf of Nancy’s husband Glynn Boyd and their three children, names the engine manufacturer, Lycoming Engines, which is owned by Textron, and it names the pilot’s non-profit organization.
FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says while there’s no specific amount of damages requested, the goal is to assign fault.
“These cases, in the most general terms, something went wrong, either the pilot made a mistake or the engine was faulty. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more defendants added down the road. What you do early is name everybody who could possibly be at fault."
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report last month.
It says the pilot requested to return to the airport just after takeoff, but didn’t say why.
The final report could take more than a year to complete.
