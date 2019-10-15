Hard Rock Collapse Impacts Dozens of Workers in or Near Evacuation Zone

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The partial collapse of the Hard Rock project has impacted a lot of businesses on Canal St and along the edge of the evacuation zone. The disaster has put dozens out of work. It has also cut off some people from their transportation.
At Deanie’s restaurant in the french quarter perseverance is the name of the game
On the edge of the evacuation zone, restaurant owner Keith Chifici works to get food out for first responders after a hotel collapse, that's hurt sales.
" We're definitely off...this weekend wasn't a typical Florida-LSU weekend...down 10 to 15 % minimum," said Chifici.
He’s lucky he’s open. About a dozen other businesses are shut down completely, including the Saenger theatre, Ruby Slipper and Diva Beauty Supply. At Ruby Slipper alone, 50 people are out of work.
" We are working hard to put them at one of our seven other New Orleans locations," said restaurant marketing director Veronica Ridgley.
For the past 4 days, that parking garage has been off limits it's inside the French Quarter no travel zone, and that's place a huge incovenience on workers who's vehicles are trapped inside there.
" It's an inconvenience, it's 20 dollars to Uber down here, and prices will go up with Voodoo Fest starting," said French Quarter worker Amy Kaiser.
"I'm also a Lyft driver, and that's half my income for the week," said fellow quarter worker Marc Cadow.
To make matters worse, no one knows how long the area will remain shut down.
"Everyone wants it to be other with," said Cadow.
While many businesses suffer, others say they're doing okay.
" If anything it's keeping a heavy stream of foot traffic on this block anyway," said Casey Levy, with Mahony's restaurant.
A Canal St. vape store worker says business has actually increased.
“It’s been good, by the grace of God we opened,” said Kobie Kader.
but for dozens who work in closed down businesses, the wait continues.
"It is a busy store, a lot of volume for tourists, and local alike, waiting to see when we can get open again," said Ridgley.
City officials say they have been able to remove some vehicles from the evacuation zone, but there are no guarantees. If you want help in getting yours out, they ask that you call 3-1-1.
