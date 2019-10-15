Missing worker at Hard Rock site identified as man from Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Mexican Consulate in New Orleans confirms one of missing people still in the Hard Rock collapse is 63-year old Jose Ponce Arreola from Mexico.
A spokeswoman with the Mexican Consulate says Arreola was on the 18th floor of the Hard Rock when it collapsed. She says he has no family in New Orleans, but confirms that they have been in touch with family in Mexico.
The missing worker does have a brother who lives in Chicago. He is reportedly on his way to New Orleans.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.