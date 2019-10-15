Shelby: Waiting On Our Next Front

Showers and storms are possible today and tonight ahead of our next cold front. Most of the rain will fall north of the Lake. There could be one or two strong storms or downpours. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Our cold front arrives Wednesday morning. Expect cloudy skies to start with a nice breeze and some peeks of sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will likely be steady in the mid 70s through the day.
Thursday, temperatures will start off in the 50s north of the Lake and 60s south. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s with clouds around.
More rain is possible over the weekend as the humidity and warmer weather again returns. An area of low pressure may form over the Gulf of Mexico and move in our general direction. Where that ends up and how quickly it moves will determine how wet we end up.
