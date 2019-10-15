Tulane players focusing on wins not rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane continues to roll out the wins in 2019, five and counting so far. With the victories, comes possible national rankings. In the latest AP poll, Tulane just missed on a top-25 spot. The players and coaches, say it's way too early to get hyped about polls.
“This team, what we focus on, I would say a top-25 ranking is not our goal. At this point, with the schedule that we have, we just need to get to the back end of the schedule. We got Memphis, Temple, UCF. Worrying about being ranked, is past what we need to be worried about for the most part,” said Tulane QB Justin McMillan.
“I think our guys know that and it is a step in the right direction for sure. A few years ago, no one would have thought it would occur. We are proud of that. We have a lot of goals we want to accomplish,” said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.
With a winning program, comes more attention for the players, wherever they go.
“I’ve had a few kids come up to me in class and say, ‘Y’all keep doing what you’re doing, we’re really excited.’ They want to come supports us more than they are. People at dinner, restaurants and stuff like that, people I’ve never even met before come up to me and say, 'I see what you’re doing, y’all keep going, you have a great head coach. You have a great staff. It’s going in the right direction,” said defensive end Patrick Johnson.
If Tulane wins on Saturday, they clinch a bowl berth with their sixth win. It’s the first time the Wave would appear in back-to-back bowl games since 1980.
