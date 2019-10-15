Uptown businesses take financial hit as boil water advisory remains in place

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some business owners say their businesses are taking a hit as the boil advisory remains in place Uptown.
Luca Eats sits just a few blocks from the massive water main that burst Saturday.
The advisory was briefly lifted before it was reinstated Monday morning when repairs affected the water pressure.
“What we suspect may have happened is we opened the valve from the active part onto this empty part, but maybe too fast causing a drop of water pressure in the active part,” Sewerage and Water Board Executive Director Ghassan Korban said.
Luca Eats has running water, but owner Darryl Cortello said they've had to work their way around the advisory.
“For us, the main thing is getting ice from outside of Orleans, which we’ve done because iced coffee is our biggest selling beverage so we have to be ready for that. We don’t have our ice machine on We won’t put it on until we get the word that it’s good,” Cortello said.
He estimates he lost 15 percent of business due to the advisory.
"I think in general, people are just skeptical of going out anywhere and drinking water that they're not really in control of the safety," Cortello said.
Not only are they impacted by the advisory, Cortello said the blocked off streets from the repairs are also affecting business.
"Both streets at the corner here are one way. So you can only get there from Carrollton or Claiborne. You can't get there from the other way, so if it becomes a real problem for people, a lot of them just keep going in and go somewhere else," Cortello said.
Ahead of a busy wing night, employees at Moe's BBQ taped off their soda machine and loaded up with bottles of water.
"We just have to get bottled drinks, bottled water, clean ice. It's something that all restaurants have to deal with now in New Orleans," Moe's BBQ Co-owner Bryan Hargett said.
Hargett said employees made trips to the store throughout the day to get bottled drinks and ice.
“Just kind of part of having a restaurant here. It happens a few times a year and you gotta make a run to the store and get all the stuff you need,” Hargett said.
Business owners said they understand the pipes are old throughout the city, but it's still an inconvenience.
Sewerage and Water Board officials said the uptown area will remain under a boil water advisory until Tuesday.
