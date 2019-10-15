Were you a worker at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans? Contact FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapsed on Saturday (Oct. 12), killing at least two people.
The investigation into what caused the building and a crane to fall is underway.
Workers have reached out to FOX 8 to tell their stories about the worksite. We would like to hear yours.
If you worked at the Hard Rock Hotel site, please contact us at 504-483-1540. You can also contact us by email at lzurik@fox8live.com or fox8investigates@fox8live.com.
You can remain anonymous. We will only use your story if we have permission.
