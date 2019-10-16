Bruce: Rain Ends Late-Turning Breezy And Cooler

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Showers and storms will diminish early afternoon as a long awaited cold front moves through. It will quickly turn breezy and drier behind the front by the afternoon hours.
Thursday and Friday look nice with a Fall feel. Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity.
Rapid changes are possible by Friday night as a warm front surges north along with low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico. This is being monitored for tropical development. A strong system is unlikely. The most likely impacts will be heavy downpours and gusty winds on Saturday. Conditions will likely improve on Sunday.
