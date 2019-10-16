City officials announce plans to remove vehicles near Hard Rock collapse site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City officials have announced plans to begin removing vehicles near the site of Saturday’s Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse.
Out of an abundance of caution, the City will begin removing vehicles parked in the Premium Parking lot located at 200 North Rampart Street. It is believed that the vehicles parked in that garage present multiple hazards if the Hard Rock Hotel site were to collapse again.
Officials ask that anyone with a vehicle parked in that parking garage contact 311. You will be put in contact with the New Orleans Fire Department so that arrangements to pick up the vehicle can be made.
NOFD will arrange the pickup similar to valet parking. Vehicle owners will hand over their keys to NOFD who will then retrieve the vehicle and driver to a meet up location.
City officials say they are not coordinating any other removals of private property in the evacuation area at this time.
In Wednesday’s press conference, officials also stated that Entergy has been directed to temporarily disconnect gas in the area near the collapse site.
Crews are continuing to work to stabilize two cranes at the collapse site as well as recover the bodies of two missing workers.
Officials hope that they will be able to bring down the cranes before a possible tropical system moves into the area over the weekend.
