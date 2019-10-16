Crews continue to search crumbled levels of collapsed hotel; remains extremely unstable

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As crews continue to search the crumbled levels of the Hard Rock Hotel partial collapse, the hope they'll recover the two remaining bodies is waning.
This comes as there's indication one of the cranes is moving.
Two families are still waiting anxiously to see if crews will recover the bodies inside as it's been nearly three days since the collapse. First responders say the likelihood they'll succeed in is less than 10 percent
For those who found themselves running from falling debris, it’s something they say has haunted them for days.
“It’s a tragedy. I’ll never be the same. We’ll never be the same after this. I can’t sleep at night, I still see the dust, I still see the people screaming,” said resident Kendrick Calvin.
City leaders again stressed they can’t guarantee that part of the building won’t collapse again.
“There is absolutely a good likelihood of further collapse of this building as you get rain it will add weight and lubricant so a lot of these pieces are dangling precariously. Friction is holding it in place,” said NOFD Chief Tim McConnell.
Today was the first day technology and monitors on site showed one of the cranes moved an inch, which prompts even more concern for overall stability
“We’re writing the book on this. We hear words impossible, unpredictable.”
McConnell said they’ve done the calculations over and over. He says the evacuation area will be sufficient if there were to be further collapse, but he wants people to heed those barricades, especially with impending weather.
“Our evacuation zone is sufficient. Our struggle is people need to have common sense,” he said.
Crews also went inside the partially collapsed building a few times Tuesday searching the top levels for the two workers still inside.
McConnell said they made visual contact with one body and also found fluid.
It's unknown if the fluid indicates a second body.
“If it’s something human we’ll take the next steps to identify who that person will be,” the chief said.
As citizens struggles to understand how this happened, first responders will be working until they can’t work any longer.
Mayor Cantrell also mentioned she’s written an appeal to the state for Small Business Assistance for businesses impacted.
Traffic patterns will stay the same for now for those questioning morning commutes.
