Former St. Augustine High School football says his character should not be defined by racial chant

“I was made aware by an outside source of a video posted on social media showing our players using the “n-word” prior to the John Curtis football game. At the time, I didn’t realize that the chant was led by a coach,” Jones said in a statement. “I was upset that our players would use such language. I was also upset that someone had disregarded Team Rules which do not permit cell phones in the locker room. Moreover, I was upset that someone would violate the sanctity of the locker room and post such a thing on social media. I regret that I didn’t take more forceful action to address this behavior.”