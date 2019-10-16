Former St. Augustine High School football says his character should not be defined by racial chant

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former St. Augustine High School football Coach Nathaniel Jones released his first statement Wednesday (Oct. 15) after being fired over a video showing players using a racial slur in a locker room chant.
Jones said he didn’t lead the chant and wasn’t in the locker room at the time of the incident.
“I was made aware by an outside source of a video posted on social media showing our players using the “n-word” prior to the John Curtis football game. At the time, I didn’t realize that the chant was led by a coach,” Jones said in a statement. “I was upset that our players would use such language. I was also upset that someone had disregarded Team Rules which do not permit cell phones in the locker room. Moreover, I was upset that someone would violate the sanctity of the locker room and post such a thing on social media. I regret that I didn’t take more forceful action to address this behavior.”
Jones says he believes this a teachable moment on how to conduct ourselves, how to use social media and how to make good decisions.
