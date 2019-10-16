Residents fed up with vehicle break-ins attend Night Out Against Crime

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some Uptown residents say they're dealing with a rash of car break-ins.
It's a problem that seems to be happening throughout the city.
"Car break-in Soniat and Prytania. Truck window shattered. Second time this month. I think that's been up there posted for two minutes ago. Two minutes in the time we've been talking," Lisa Lupin reads from her Nextdoor app feed.
Lupin showed back to back posts of vehicle break-ins in her neighborhood in the 6000 block of Annunciation Street.
"They're seeing that oh wow it wasn't just me last night, it was everybody, and the night before last, our neighbors here," Lupin said.
"It's frustrating. I'm sorry I had to just jump in because this has been going on for five years," Angie Trotter said.
Trotter lives across the street, and said her vehicle has been broken into countless times.
"I've had three different cars over here, and to wake up in the morning and to find things scattered all over your car as you're going off to work, you've made a couple of police reports, but to no avail," Trotter said.
Surveillance video shows someone running out of a vehicle into her SUV.
“It’s always locked, but yet they still get in the car,” Trotter said.
A few doors down, another resident said their truck was stolen five months ago.
“It’s really scary living here because my dad’s car was also stolen in May, and it’s also really scary because it was stolen around 8:40 p.m. Me and my friend went out to get dinner and I got home at 8:30 p.m.,” Marguerite Touzete said.
These residents attended the Night Out Against Crime in hopes of talking to law enforcement and city leaders about ways to improve safety.
"I would like more patrols in the neighborhood," Lupin said.
"There's no solution here. The police don't feel like they can do anything, we don't feel like we can do anything," Trotter said.
According to the city’s Crime Mapping website, 17 vehicle break-ins were reported in and around uptown in the past three days.
