S&WB investigates ‘human error’ in opening of a valve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The top manager of the Sewerage and Water Board says human error led to a second boil water advisory that was related to a huge water main break on Saturday.
S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban updated the agency’s board of directors during a regularly scheduled meeting this week.
"The fact is that we may have opened the valve, filled that main a little bit too fast, caused a drop in pressure in the rest of the system,” said Korban.
And that resulted in the agency issuing a second boil water advisory late Monday morning, after the initial one was canceled.
"Again, it was an unfortunate incident but we wanted to own it, much like we want to continue being transparent and own anything that we do, the good and the bad, and this was somewhat of a blemish, unfortunately,” said Korban.
A member of the S&WB’s board of directors questioned whether the proper procedures were followed when the valve was opened.
“The protocol was not followed precisely, or accurately, the idea here is to slowly fill that main when you're releasing pressure from the system itself,” answered Korban. "Our expectations of the operators is that they should have known what to do and how to do it according to protocol, so we had no reason to suspect that they wouldn't, so it is a human error and obviously lessons learned."
City Councilman Jay Banks, who sits on the Sewerage and Water Board, reminded agency officials that boil water advisories scare some people.
"Every time we call one of these we freak people out, they get nervous, they get scared. I had a lady that came to me on Sunday and was very upset because she hadn’t seen the boil water advisory and she had drunk some water, so she was on the verge of getting ready to go to see God...but it’s something that we need to be very clear about that the precaution is a precaution,” said Banks.
Korban said while boil water advisories are usually precautionary the public should take them seriously.
"It only takes one case in the future, so we don't want people to ignore, we don't want to diminish the risk associated with the drop in pressure,” Korban said in response to Banks’s statement.
When the water pressure falls too low that could allow contaminants to get into the water system.
