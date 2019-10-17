Bears 3-point favorites over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the second week in a row the Saints are underdogs on the road. This time the Bears are 3-point favorites over the Black and Gold.
Last week, the Jags were 2.5-point favorites over New Orleans. The Saints (5-1) won that contest, 13-6.
The Bears are 3-2 on the season. Chicago is coming off a bye week. Last time out, the Bears lost to the Raiders, 24-21, in London.
The Saints are 4-2 against the spread this season. They’ve covered the number four weeks in a row.
