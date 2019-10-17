Businesses and visitors continue to feel effects of Hard Rock collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some business managers in the evacuated area by the hotel site are figuring out a long-term plan as first responders continue to work the area.
Dozens of people were evacuated Saturday near the Hard Rock collapse site, including those who stayed at the HI Hostel.
"Saturday we had over 100 guests. We had the fire marshal and NOPD come in and say that we needed to evacuate pretty soon after the building collapsed in the morning," HI Hostel Community Affairs Manager Sarah Berger said.
Guests who had to evacuate say they had to leave their belongings behind for an unknown amount of time.
"We had a lot of travelers here from overseas, a lot of people from out of town that were a little bit concerned in the beginning," Berger said.
She said most people have retrieved their items, but there are a few whose belongings are still inside the hostel.
"It was kind of over the next couple days on an individual basis and they had to go in with NOPD officers just cause it was unstable," Berger said.
Around the police tape, tourists stopped to look at the unstable building.
Mike Devlin said he and his family were at Louis Armstrong Park Saturday when part of the building came down.
"When you see 9/11, it was something like that, cause the dust was a big mass of clouds. You heard it in the background, like a thundery type," Devlin said
Down the street, some visitors who just wrapped up a graveyard tour, said they didn't get to see everything they hoped to because of the road closures.
“I didn’t realize exactly where it was, and affecting the downtown area, and some of the places we planned on visiting we can’t get to because of the closures,” Sandra Sokol said.
Sokol said she came for an EMS Expo.
"I was here for classes and here to do some site-seeing, and I know some of the classes at the World Expo have been affected due to this collapse because the people that were supposed to be teaching and assisting are now on the site," Sokol said.
Officials said the cranes will be demolished with explosives before winds and rain from a tropical system come in Friday.
Berger says she's concerned the demolition may come down on their building.
"I can't say it hasn't crossed my mind. It's a little bit scary but I think it's all hands on deck and I know NOPD and all public safety officials are really doing the best they can," Berger said.
Berger says their staff is currently working from a conference room offered by another hotel.
She said they were fully booked over the weekend, and for upcoming events entering the busy season, but they’ve had to call guests and let them know they won’t be open until further notice from the city.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.