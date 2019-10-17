City announces plans implode cranes at Hard Rock collapse site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State and City officials have announced plans to remove two unstable cranes left after the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel.
The two cranes have remained standing following the collapse, but has been a focus of first responders after they began shifting.
With the fear that they could collapse on their own and cause further damage in the area, city officials have been working with the help of engineers to determine how to safely bring them down.
Officials also worry that strong winds and rain from tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could also cause the cranes to fall.
During Thursday afternoon’s press conference, Chief Tim McConnell with the New Orleans Fire Department announced that they are planning to implode the towers within the next 24 hours. Engineers believe that the implosion will bring the towers down where they stand preventing further damage to other buildings in the area.
According to McConnell, crews are currently in the process of putting explosives on the cranes and hope to implode the cranes before nightfall Friday.
Officials say the evacuation zone will be expanded and NOFD and NOPD will be going door to door to alert nearby businesses and residents to evacuate from the area. The expanded evacuation zone is only expected to last a few hours.
First responders are continuing to work to recover the bodies of two missing workers who have remained inside since the collapse.
