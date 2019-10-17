Gulf storm expected to pass south of Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Gulf low is expected to become Nestor and move south of the Mississippi River on Friday. Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the coast from Grand Isle to Plaquemines Parish. This means winds over 39 mph are expected during the day.
In addition there could be a few rounds of heavy rain as the center passes to the south. Farther north some breezy rain showers are possible into the New Orleans area but no significant impacts are expected for the city. Little, if any rain is likely north and west of the lake.
Tides will be 1-3 feet above normal along the coast into Friday evening. Lake Pontchartrain could see tide levels rise a foot or two.
The storm will be inland over Florida and Georgia on Saturday leaving dry conditions for our weekend.
