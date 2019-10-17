Gulf Watch: Depression or storm could form on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Low pressure is getting stronger over the Western Gulf of Mexico. There is a good chance that a tropical depression or storm could form as early as Thursday. Regardless of development a turn to the northeast is expected late Thursday and into Friday.
According to FOX 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard, the conditions for a hurricane are not there but a disruptive wind and rain storm is likely for parts of the Gulf Coast. Bernard says that the trend is for most of the wind and rain to be east of Southeast Louisiana with more significant impacts likely from the Mississippi Gulf Coast to the Florida Panhandle.
He says until a center actually forms in the next 12 to 24 hours it will be tough to gauge exactly where the low will track.
There is concern in Downtown New Orleans because of the damaged Hard Rock Hotel and its construction cranes. Bernard says while the biggest impacts may pass us by, there could be enough wind to warrant concern for the cranes’ stability as well as the damaged portion of the building.
Stay with FOX8LIVE.COM for additional updates.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.