Jefferson Parish cruiser crashes into house after stolen car chase

By Chris Finch | October 17, 2019 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 7:16 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy wrecked into a building after a vehicle on Interstate 10.

The chase started after the suspects’ vehicle rammed two JPSO vehicles. One of the deputies suffered minor injuries.

The chase happened shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The pursuit began when officers noticed the suspect was in a stolen car.

The crash happened after the vehicles exited I-10 at N. Villere and Spain streets, near Elysian Fields.

Two people were arrested, but two perpetrators are still at large.

