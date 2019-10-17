Jefferson Parish cruiser crashes into house after stolen car chase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy wrecked into a building after a vehicle on Interstate 10.
The chase started after the suspects’ vehicle rammed two JPSO vehicles. One of the deputies suffered minor injuries.
The chase happened shortly before 4:30 a.m.
The pursuit began when officers noticed the suspect was in a stolen car.
The crash happened after the vehicles exited I-10 at N. Villere and Spain streets, near Elysian Fields.
Two people were arrested, but two perpetrators are still at large.
