JPSO deputies chase 4 suspects into Orleans Parish and arrest 2 after slamming into home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A wild chase which began in Metairie, winds up on Elysian Fields Avenue, with a suspect slamming a Jefferson Parish deputy's car into a house.
A deputy was injured in a chase involving a stolen vehicle, and two suspects are now in custody.
Jefferson Parish sheriffs’ cars lined Elysian Fields at North Villere Street, after JP deputies chased four suspects in a Nissan Altima, stolen in New Orleans. The suspects were spotted on home surveillance video checking out cars in the 1100 block of Homestead Avenue in Metairie around 4:15 a.m.
“When it’s a suspected felony which in this case it was they have the authorization to chase...I’m not going to let criminals commit crimes in JP and just have a free range to get away from them,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
Deputies chased the suspects for nearly six miles into Orleans Parish, ending after the stolen vehicle rammed a deputy’s car which then slammed into August DiFranco’s home.
"I'd like to know who's paying for this one, we getting shafted," said homeowner August DiFranco.
JP deputies captured two suspects, including 18-year-old Kayiana Williams of New Orleans, and a juvenile female.
"We've got two in custody and we will get the rest, and have less burglaries in Jefferson Parish," said Lopinto.
DiFranco says this was the second time a law enforcement vehicle crashed into his home after a chase, not involving New Orleans police. He said, the first time, involved a state trooper.
"The state trooper chasing another car, hit the side of the building tore it up, still didn't pay for it, we just got it fixed the other day," said DiFranco.
The New Orleans Police Department has restrictions from engaging in similar chases.
“The research is devastating, there’s a lot of things that can happen to you when you engage in police pursuits, and they’re all bad,” said LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf, PhD.
Last year three people were killed and four New Orleans police officers were fired, when a chase wound up slamming into this Washington Avenue beauty parlor, causing a deadly fire.
"More people are killed in police pursuits, then by deadly force by police," said Scharf.
In this case no one died but a deputy was injured and there is substantial damage leaving the owner to wonder who’s gonna pay for it.
"Homeowners should cover that, I feel sorry for damaged property, but we have damaged police cars, but we will have to do it, because we've got thugs on the street," said Lopinto.
Homestead Avenue homeowners are glad police made an arrest under a Jefferson Parish policy not likely to change.
“No indeed not, you have to let policemen be policemen,” said Lopinto.
Williams and the juvenile were booked with four counts of attempted simple burglary. Williams was also booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
A Jefferson Parish deputy was treated for minor injuries suffered in the crash, and was released from the hospital.
