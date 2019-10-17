Man injured in Harvey shooting

Man injured in Harvey shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Harvey Wednesday night.
By Tiffany Baptiste | October 16, 2019 at 10:59 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 10:59 PM

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Harvey Wednesday night that left a man injured.

Police reported the shooting around 10:45 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the 2300 block of Alex Kornman Boulevard and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.