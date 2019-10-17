More cold fronts coming

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thursday will have a nice Fall feel. At the same time, FOX 8 meteorologists are watching the Gulf for possible tropical development. At this time it appears the greatest impacts could be well east of our area. However until a defined center forms, the exact track will be unknown.
Once the low passes our area on Saturday, more pleasant weather can be expected on Sunday as dry air pours into the area. This will be short lived as a strong cold front arrives on Monday with a chance for storms.
Even cooler weather is likely for the middle of next week with no rain.
