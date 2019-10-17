Nestor likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday

Either a tropical storm or subtropical storm is likely to develop in the Gulf over the next 24 hours.

Development chances (Source: WVUE)
By Zack Fradella

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center has a high chance for tropical or subtropical storm Nestor to form over the Gulf in the next 24 hours.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the system later today as satellite images continue to indicate the system is slowly getting better organized.

All of the models have come into better agreement on a general track to the northeast very rapidly. This will allow for the worst of the weather impacts to avoid Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.

Residents can still expect gusty showers to impact the region on Friday and tides will begin to rise along the coast later tonight. This will be a quick moving system so by the weekend we transition to a much drier, quieter weather pattern.

Invest 96L Models
Invest 96L Models (Source: WVUE)

