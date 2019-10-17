NOFD: Vehicles in parking garage serious threat, drivers retrieving cars

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - "Just like I left it," says Rob Davis as he walks up to his car after New Orleans firefighters get it from a parking garage.
"I thought it might be two weeks before I saw that car,” Davis said. “I'm glad I have it back. I'm going to return that rental car and get back to normal."
It’s the second day drivers are able to pick up their cars that were left behind following Saturday’s partial collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site.
"I had another job to get to in Mississippi,” Davis said. “I was late to that job. I was expecting to have my car, but I felt bad for the lives that were lost. It was a lot of more serious problems than me dealing with my car."
Drivers have to call 311 and schedule a time with the city to retrieve their cars.
New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell says the vehicles in the garage pose a serious threat.
"At some time in the future those cars all have gasoline in them,” McConnell said. “Our intention is to bring it to a conclusion on the site it sits on however we have to prepare for the worse."
Firefighters are the only ones allowed in the parking garage. People will meet crews at the corner of Conti Street and North Rampart Street with their driver’s license and keys.
"It's been hectic,” said Isaac Milton. “It's been Uber. Every day. Twice a day. I don't know who's going to reimburse that."
Milton recently moved to New Orleans. He says he had no idea of the partial collapse until he tried to get his car that night. “No. I was in the gallery. I was working. I was selling art. I didn't really know what was going on."
He says he spent $40 each day taking an Uber, it’s money he says he would like to get back. But isn’t expecting to.
Despite losing some money, Milton and others say they’re grateful to the firefighters.
"I'm very happy,” Milton said. “I am very happy."
“If they told me they didn’t want to go in for a safety issue,” Davis said. “I would respect that. I’m happy to get my car back though.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.