Plantiffs in lawsuit say they were hurt during collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of ten people who claimed they were injured during Saturday’s collapse.
The plantiffs in the case are not construction workers but people who were on the street around the collapse site. The Law Firms representing them are Morgan and Morgan, along with Herman and Herman and Katz. They tell FOX 8 the plantiffs suffered several different injuries from fallen debris. Some of those injuries, they say, are serious. They also say some people are having respiratory problems from the dust and they’re still suffering from what happened.
“We’ve named the engineers, contractors and developers of this property and defendants an right now, it’s an early situation. It’s an unstable situation. They haven’t been able to get inspectors in the building, so the ultimate fault remains to be seen. Right now, there’s more questions than answers, but we are clear that several people did not do their jobs for a tragedy like this to happen,” says Rene Rocha of Morgan and Morgan.
The attorneys tell FOX 8, they’re seeking damages for the people who were hurt. They also say they want to make sure that all of the evidence is preserved and their goal is to stop something like this from ever happening again.
We’ve reached out to all of the defendants named in the lawsuit, but we have not heard back.
