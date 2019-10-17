Police: Man accused of kidnapping woman from Motel 6, bringing her to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Slidell man is facing aggravated kidnapping charges after forcibly kidnapping his estranged girlfriend from a local motel, according to Slidell police.
Wednesday night (Oct. 16), officers responded to a 911 call from Motel 6 at 136 Taos St. after a witness observed a man drag the motel clerk out of the motel and force her into a vehicle.
The victim was screaming for someone to call 911. The witness was able to give a description of the suspect to police.
Joseph Sylve, 37, of Slidell, was identified as the suspect. Several Slidell police detectives worked throughout the night and were able to locate Sylve and the victim in New Orleans.
Sylve briefly fled from detectives but was quickly taken into custody. The victim sustained minor injuries during the encounter but was otherwise in good health, officer said.
“This incident last night could have turned a lot worse had it not been for the quick and diligent work of our officers and detectives. The victim fought hard and was able to get the attention of a good witness, who immediately called 911. We are grateful for that,” Police Chief Randy Seal said.
Sylve was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail as a fugitive and is awaiting transfer back to Slidell. If convicted of aggravated kidnapping, Sylve could be punished by life imprisonment at hard labor.
