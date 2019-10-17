Rummel takes over the top spot in the FOX 8 Big 8 rankings after another dominant performance by their defense

Rummel is 6-0 on the season.
By Garland Gillen | October 17, 2019 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 10:59 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Rummel Raiders took over the No. 1 spot in our Big 8 rankings after shutting out the previously ranked No. 3 Brother Martin Crusaders, 30-0. The Rummel defense has given up an astounding six points in six games.

Rummel will meet up with Holy Cross at Tad Gormley on Friday night in our Game of the Week.

John Curtis, also undefeated, moves to the No. 2 spot. The Raiders and Patriots will meet up on November 1st at Joe Yenni Stadium.

The Hahnville Tigers went up to No. 3 after beating Thibodaux, 36-28. Behind four touchdowns from Darryle Evans, the Tigers are now 6-0.

Rounding out the eight: 4) Brother Martin, 5) Lakeshore, 6) Karr, 7) St. James, and (8) Mandeville.

