Saints injury report remains the same on Thursday, Kamara and Cook missed practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee), Jared Cook (ankle), Drew Brees (thumb) and Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) all missed their second straight practice this week. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) did practice on a limited basis on Thursday.
The team is preparing for the possibility of Kamara and Cook not being able to play by signing running back Zach Zenner and tight end Brian Parker. Zenner played with the Detroit Lions when Joe Lombardi was offensive coordinator there.
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was a full participant in practice Thursday. The Saints play at Chicago on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.
