SBPSO searching for suspects responsible for dumping barbed wire in Lake Borne

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to find people responsible for dumping barbed wire into Lake Borne.
Sheriff James Pohlmann says the Sheriff’s Office has received calls over the last two weeks from fishermen who have had their nets and boat motor propellers tangled in the barbed wire while fishing in Lake Borne near Shell Beach.
The barbed wire has caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and also put the lives of fishermen at risk.
Fishermen say when the wire wraps around the motor propeller, it can cause the boat to sink. Attempts to untangle the wire can also cause them to be exposed to marine bacteria.
Sheriff Pohlmann warns that anyone caught intentionally dumping barbed wire in a waterway will be arrested and face a large fine or jail time.
If anyone has any information about who could be dumping barbed wire into the St. Bernard Waterways are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or (504) 271-2501. If you would like to report the crime anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.
