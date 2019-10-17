$50,000 unclaimed Powerball prize set to expire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A $50,000 Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket remains unclaimed in Denham Springs. The Powerball prize was won on May 22, 2019, at the Circle K Store #2706820 and the ticket is set to expire November 18, 2019.
The winning Powerball ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win the $50,000. The winning numbers for the May 22 drawing were 07-10-20-44-57 and the Powerball number was 03.
“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.
The holder of the winning ticket has until 5:00 P.M. on the date of expiration to claim the prize. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Prizes greater than $600 may be claimed at any of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.
Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.
