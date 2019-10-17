’We can’t afford to take a hit like this:’ Some business owners say they’ve struggled since collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some business owners around the Hard Rock Hotel site say they've struggled since the collapse.
After crews turned off water Wednesday afternoon, businesses say they had no choice but to shut down.
Part of the 300 block of North Rampart Street near Bienville remains blocked off as crews continue work on the streetcar lines affected by Saturday's collapse.
“We’re very compassionate about what’s going on, and trying to be patient and understanding, but it has definitely affected us over the weekend,” Ellushions Natural Studio Hair Owner Reiohna Robinson said.
Robinson said Wednesday (10/16) was the first day she tried to open since the Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed.
“We were both open expecting to be open, and it’s like OK the water’s off. So it’s like OK I have a whole evening of clients that I have to call and tell they can’t come in,” Robinson said.
A restaurant owner next door said they just opened three months ago.
"We chose this location after about a two year search because of its locale right? Being close to Canal, being in the French Quarter, being next to the Saenger with the potential of the Hard Rock opening on time," Palm & Pine Co-owner Jordan Herndon said.
Both are small businesses, and the owners say they'll have to figure something out to stay afloat.
"We're still trying to catch as much as we can because the rent's still going to be due," Robinson said.
"This is a mom and pop shop too. It's me, my wife and our partner. We've put in blood, sweat, money, tears, all that for this spot and we can't afford to take a hit like this," Herndon said.
Across the street, some visitors staying at a hotel say they didn't know about the collapse until they arrived.
"We're from Winnipeg, where things like this don't really happen very often because they build for extreme conditions in Winnipeg. So we were surprised when we got to the corner and the Uber driver said well we can't go through," Glenda Caligiuri said.
She said fortunately, they were able to check into their hotel, unlike some that remain closed in the evacuated areas.
"One of the things I was looking forward to here was the streetcars just kind of being in front of us, so maybe we've lost that a little bit," Glenda Caligiuri said.
In the meantime, business owners say they'll just have to play it by ear.
"If the lights are going to be on, and the water's going to be on, and I can be in there, I'm going to be in there cause I gotta do what I gotta do," Robinson said.
Business owners on the block said they were also told by crews that gas would be shut off as well--and they aren’t being told when water or gas will be back on.
