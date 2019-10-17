Weekend looks nice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Gulf storm will move by to our south on Friday. Tropical storm conditions are possible along the coast near the mouth of the Mississippi River. A few rain squalls could make it as far north as New Orleans. Otherwise no major impacts are expecte.d
In its wake dry air will spill across the area on Saturday with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday. No rain is expected.
The next storm chance will be on Monday as a fairly strong cold front moves in late in the day. More cool and dry air is in store for the middle of next week.
