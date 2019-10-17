Zack: Passing Clouds, Comfy Temps Today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Expect passing clouds with comfortably mild temperatures on your Thursday with all eyes of course being on the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical disturbance begins to organize.
Most of the latest model guidance continues to bring with it better news for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi as most of the impacts from this system look to avoid our area. Model guidance continues to insist on the storm passing far enough off our coastline to avoid any major impacts outside of the usual higher than normal tides and breezy showers which look to arrive on Friday.
As we get to the weekend, all of this mess will be east of us and sunny skies will return. The weekend forecast looks like a nice one albeit a warm one as highs return to the 80s.
