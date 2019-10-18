City expands evacuation zone ahead of controlled implosion of Hard Rock site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One of the heavily damaged cranes looms over the Chateau Orleans on Burgundy. The hotel is in the evacuation zone where the city wants to make sure that streets are cleared for the controlled implosions.
"We just want the public's cooperation with this,” said Collin Arnold, Director of New Orleans’ Homeland and Security Office. “If you're in the area in the French Quarter and you're asked to leave your hotel or residence. Go get a drink. Watch it on TV. Go to a movie. If you're outside be aware there's going to be a loud noise."
Chateau Orleans General Manager, Paul Collins, is expecting 32 new guests today and is alerting them as they walk in.
"Everybody is asking me the same thing, 'when are they going to do? How long are we going to be inconvenienced," Collins responds by handing them a letter and telling them to prepare to find something to do for a few hours Saturday.
"Hopefully, they will not be inconvenienced,” Collins said. “Hopefully, everyone will enjoy the Quarter for a couple of hours while we're blowing up that building over there."
Some in town guests say it’s a small inconvenience but one they understand.
"Well, we have a list of what we're going to do,” said Erin Shannon. “We already have plans to be out and about and have some drinks and check everything out. There's so much to see."
"Come on its New Orleans, we have plenty to do here,” said visitor Nathan Todd. “There's plenty of restaurants, bars, and lots of things to see and do so I'm sure we'll be able to find some place to occupy our time while we have to be gone."
Todd and his friends say they are shocked to find out that they are staying so close to the partial collapse.
"You never know what to expect when you come to New Orleans,” Todd said. “I'm just sad for the loss of life and what people are dealing with that's directly affected."
The city will offer a temporary relocation center at the Treme Recreation Center on 900 North Villere Street.
