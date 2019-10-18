Expert weigh in on imploding Hard Rock cranes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local engineers say if the demolition of the Hard Rock cranes goes as planned there’s a good chance of saving what remains of the building.
They say it all depends on where experts make the cranes drop, after explosive charges are set.
City leaders bought some time Friday, and set the demolition of those two 200 foot plus construction cranes, for Saturday, instead of Friday.
That extra time should help demolition experts better plan an operation that’s inherently risky.
Those cranes will be taken down with explosives remotely activated. Demolition experts are setting the explosives using a third, taller crane brought to the site.
"These cutting charges will cut the steel under high pressure...and forms a jet...that cuts the steel like a cutting torch," said Jason Poe with Explosive Services Inc. out of Baton Rouge.
UNO’s Dr. Norma Jean Mathei, the former head of the American Society of Civil Engineers, says the goal will be to drop the cranes straight down, onto the lower part of the structure, which is considered more robust.
"To me it looks like a good chunk of the building is fine," said Mathei.
Demolition experts say the explosive charges can be set precisely to place the crane, where it will do the least amount of damage.
"You're talking about a very limited amount of explosives it's extruded into a metal shape like a 'V'...and when it's initiated that 'V' inverts, and forms an explosive cutting jet, and melts the steel like a cutting torch," said Poe.
Depending on where the cranes drop, and more importantly the weights, engineering experts say there’s a good chance of avoiding further collapse.
"They probably have a target on the already damaged structure," said Mathei.
Mathei hopes that this precarious exercise, helps prevent more tragedies in the future.
The engineers we spoke with said they likely chose to drop the crane on the construction site, to avoid damage, to underground utilities beneath Rampart Street.
