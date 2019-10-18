The Extra Point Week 7: Re-calibrating your expectations

(WVUE) -
The toughest part about the start of every fantasy football season is determining which trends from the year before will roll over, and which ones will come to an abrupt ending. Now heading into week seven, the halfway mark of the regular season, there some trends we have to pay attention to that could make or break your lineup each week.
Rams offense is in a funk
Their opening drive against the 49ers was brilliant. They ran the ball down their throat, and it looked like anyone who started Malcolm Brown was going to cash in on a big day. Then, literally nothing worked for them the rest of the game.
I want to give up on them, but the Falcons are too good of a match-up next week, and they could bounce back, even on the road. But that said, the only player I really trust at this point is Cooper Kupp. He’s Jared Goff’s top target. Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods always have the chance to have good games, but until the offense as a whole returns to form, they’re not reliable. And certainly, you should bench Jared Goff. There are too many other options at quarterback to risk him having bad games.
The Vikings are back (and possibly better than ever)
In 2018, they were too pass-heavy. To start 2019, they were too run-heavy (for fantasy owners and Stefon Diggs). But now, they seem to have a perfect balance. Against the Eagles, we saw them rush the ball 35 times with 29 pass attempts. Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and even Stefon Diggs and Kirk Cousins all had good games.
Will it be like that every single week going forward? No. I’d probably recommend selling high on Diggs this week and looking for a good trade. But it looks like there’s more balance in the offense, which is especially good for Thielen owners, since he’s consistently Cousins’ favorite target.
Kyler Murray is a good play against the right match-up
It looks like 2019′s first overall pick is starting to settle in. In the last two weeks, he’s had four total touchdowns without any interceptions. That came against the Bengals and Falcons, two of the league’s worst defenses. Murray has the Giants up next, which should be another game where he’s worth starting.
The 49ers are legit
The defense is proving to be one of the league’s best, holding Jared Goff and the Rams to 157 total yards. And even better for their defense is their style of offense. It’s a run-heavy scheme that gives them the big advantage in time of possession.
I’d say their defense will be must-start each week. And if I had to pick a running back to favor right now, it’s Tevin Coleman. Since returning from the ankle injury, he’s had 34 carries to Matt Breida’s 24. Coleman also looks like the go-to guy inside the red zone.
The Chargers are shaky at best
Sunday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh was embarrassing as it comes for the team and the fans (if there are any left). The offensive line injuries affected the entire offense. Philip Rivers didn’t have much time to throw. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler had nowhere to run.
Rivers has now gone from a pretty safe and reliable 1-2 touchdown per week quarterback to a situational starter, in my opinion. Whether he’s at home or on the road, I’m not sure he and this offense are where they need to be right now for fantasy owners to rely on them for big numbers.Keenan Allen is my favorite start from this team. Gordon and Ekeler should be treated as flex options at best.
The Seahawks offense is booming
Russell Wilson looks as good as ever and continues make the most of his receiving options (which took a hit with tight end Will Dissly suffering an Achilles injury). He’s thrown 14 touchdowns WITHOUT A SINGLE INTERCEPTION. Complimenting Russ is Chris Carson. Now that he’s bounced back from his fumbling issue, he’s picked up where he left off in 2018 as one of the hardest runners and best finishers in the league.
Carson is RB1 status. He’s got more carries and yards than Ezekiel Elliott. And if you’re worried about the low touchdown numbers, don’t. More will come, especially with match-ups against the Falcons and Bucs coming up.
Patriots running backs are still a guessing game
The worst part about their backfield is you’ve got to start guys like James White and Sony Michel just in case they have big games. But they’re getting robbed at the goal line. White isn’t getting the targets inside the 10, and Michel isn’t getting the carries. Instead, they’ve been robbed by Tom Brady and Brandon Bolden. And if it’s not one of those two stealing touchdowns, it’s Rex Burkhead. Temper your expectations for the New England running backs, and if you’re in a situation where you need a big score to win, look for better options in your flex.
