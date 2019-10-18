The Extra Point Week 7: Re-calibrating your expectations

I want to give up on them, but the Falcons are too good of a match-up next week, and they could bounce back, even on the road. But that said, the only player I really trust at this point is Cooper Kupp. He’s Jared Goff’s top target. Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods always have the chance to have good games, but until the offense as a whole returns to form, they’re not reliable. And certainly, you should bench Jared Goff. There are too many other options at quarterback to risk him having bad games.