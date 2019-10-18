Former JP Councilmember Chris Roberts faces 10 new federal charges

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Former Jefferson Parish councilmember Chris Roberts was indicted on 10 new charges Thursday according to court records.
Roberts, who abruptly stepped down from the parish council in May, was previously indicted on 29 counts after being accused of making multiple fraudulent transactions over a six year period.
According to prosecutors, Roberts funneled money from various businesses he was involved in, which included a landscaping company, into his own pocket.
With the 10 additional charges handed down Thursday, Roberts now faces 39 counts. The new charges include nine counts of wire fraud and a count of personal use of a company credit card.
Roberts pleaded not guilty to the original charges in May.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the 10 new charges on October 29.
