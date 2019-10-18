FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: Rummel vs Holy Cross

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Nick Monica has kicked off his career as the head coach at Rummel in grand fashion. Six games, six victories. Monica points to a total team and coaching staff effort for the undefeated start.
“We’ve had a ton of distractions and things that have popped with road games, and where we’ve had to travel to play. But they’ve handled eveything with class, like men. They’ve helped, and have an extremely talented staff as well, they’ve taken a lot off my plate. Those guys work their butts off too, to make things easier,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.
The Rummel Raider defense has given up six points, absolutely no touchdowns. A tough assignment for the Holy Cross offense,
“One thing they have is they’re relentless. They pursue the ball after every play. There’s doggone near 11 jerseys, Rummel players at the same time. Those guys are impressive. We’re going to have to match their tenacity,” said Holy Cross head coach Guy LeCompte.
