Hard Rock area temporary evacuation: What you need to know

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will be monitoring air quality. The crane demolition may create dust. If you have breathing problems and live near the Temporary Exclusion Area, consider wearing protective masks and sealing your doors and windows. You can also reduce dust inside of your home by turning off your A/C until the dust settles. Anyone exposed to dust from the Hard Rock Hotel collapse should monitor their breathing and health. Signs of respiratory issues from dust are sneezing, coughing and eye irritation. Please remain safe inside and listen to all warnings to stay away from the evacuated area.