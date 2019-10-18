Kamara and Cook ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee), Jared Cook (ankle), Drew Brees (thumb) and Tre’Quan Smith (ankle), and Trey Hendrickson (neck) were all ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. All four offensive players missed practice all week.
New Orleans signed running back Zach Zenner and tight end Brian Parker earlier in the week anticipating the possibility Kamara and Cook wouldn’t play on Sunday.
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is listed as questionable for the Saints game. Trubisky did practice all week for Chicago.
