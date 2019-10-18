Man shot to death in Marrero residence

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Someone shot a man to death early Friday (Oct. 18) in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Around 12:10 a.m., Third District deputies were investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 1100 blk. of Martin Drive in Marrero.
Deputies received additional 911 calls that stated gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence.
Arriving deputies located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim, believed to be a 43-year-old Marrero man, was transported to a local hospital, but later died. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
