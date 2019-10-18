New app can alert parents if registered sex offender contacts their child

“Online safety is a huge problem today. Parents need to be vigilant of what websites their children are visiting and educate their children about not talking to strangers online. I’m proud that Louisiana is the first state to offer families and individuals a better way to stay protected from online predators. Safe Virtual Neighborhood is the only online sex offender safety app partnered with law enforcement, so it’s using data and information the public can trust,” said St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne.