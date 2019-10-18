Orgeron gives final updates before LSU faces Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, at least on paper, appears to be one of those games where plenty of LSU players should be able to pad some stats but it is the SEC and there are no weekends off.
Head coach Ed Orgeron has stressed all week that the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC) cannot take the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2 SEC) lightly and he expects they’ll come out hungry after losing to Tennessee last weekend.
As he does every Thursday, Coach O updated the injury outlook heading into the weekend. He said freshman Dare Rosenthal will start at left tackle and Saahdiq Charles will be “available” for the game. It is that time of year where injuries can almost make or break a team a lot of times. Overall, the Tigers are in good health coming off that huge win against Florida, according to Orgeron.
LSU’s 6-0 start is the first for the program since 2015. Coach O is 2-4 all-time as a head coach against Mississippi State. It’s a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on WAFB.
