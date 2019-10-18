Teddy Bridgewater not focused on personal goals, ‘it’s about this team’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are 4-0 with Teddy Bridgewater starting at quarterback. It would appear the soon-to-be free agent is setting himself up for a big payday thanks to his exploits in 2019.
But Bridgewater doesn’t think like that. He’s focused on winning, and not personal gains.
"It wasn’t trying to prove anything to myself. It was just proving to the ones who believed in me that they were right. But it’s not about me, it’s about this team. It’s about the things that we are doing well, and finding different ways to win football games. That’s what’s most important to me,” said Teddy Bridgewater.
With Jared Cook and Alvin Kamara possibly out this week, Bridgewater will need to limit his mistakes, especially a costly turnover. The quarterback reminded all involved that the defense has his back too.
“Like I said, this is the defense that finds different ways to create turnovers. Defensive line, the guys in the back end, the linebackers as well. For me, I just have to play the game the way that I know how to play it. We’ll continue to protect the football and not put ourselves in difficult situations that make it hard for us to win.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.