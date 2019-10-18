Tropical Storm Nestor forms in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The area of low pressure we have been tracking over the Gulf has now organized enough to become Tropical Storm Nestor.
Track guidance continues to shift the storm more east or farther away from Louisiana meaning impacts to our region will be minimal.
Outside of some minor coastal flooding, you can expect a nice breeze with passing showers throughout the day on Friday. Overnight tonight winds will shift northerly allowing for water levels to decrease along the coast.
This weekend sunshine will return as Nestor makes landfall in Florida.
